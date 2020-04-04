We analyze the Edge vs Randy Orton of Wrestlemania 36

Edge vs Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing It is one of the most anticipated matches of Wrestlemania 36. In this article we will review step by step everything that has led us to have this match in the great event of WWE.

Royal Rumble 2020. Where the unimaginable happened.

Royal Rumble male. In the ring AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The countdown feature begins. Silendo is done and suddenly … You think you know me. The public goes crazy, we all go crazy. With number 21 enters “The Rated R Superstar”, EDGE. What seemed impossible has become possible, the return of Edge is already a reality. The faces of the public harmonize with that of Edge, in an atmosphere of perplexity and emotion that is difficult to relate.

Edge takes off his jacket and goes straight into the ring. Dolph Ziggler has the honor of receiving Edge’s first spear since his return, in a few seconds Karl Anderson would be second, McIntyre third. In just a minute we already received one of those confrontations that we never thought possible. Edge looking “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles face to face.

The next confrontation would be with his ex-teammate, Randy Orton. The formerly known as Rated RKO look at each other closely and begin to collaborate to try to eliminate other superstars. Final Four of the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Edge. A full-blown temporary duel.

Randy Orton positions himself slowly behind Edge but Edge hunts him down. They look at each other, they understand each other, after all, everyone must go their way. It seems that the collaboration is going to return between the two but suddenly Edge eliminates Orton.

Another confrontation dreamed by some enters the scene. Edge vs Roman Reigns. A spear vs spear that many would have preferred before the one raised between Goldberg and The Big Dog. Roman ends the dreams of many by eliminating Edge from the battle royale. The return could not end with the icing on the cake.

Edge’s return to Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW after the Royal Rumble. As the main event of the night we have Edge, who wants to dedicate a few words to the WWE universe. Edge is giving a great promo like the ones of yesteryear and suddenly the Randy Orton theme plays.

His ex-partner is the first to want to welcome him back. Orton is clear about it, Why not go back to old ways and revive Rated RKO? The viper’s words fade the moment an RKO is applied to drop it on the mat.

Silletazo after silletazo the boos are growing in the stadium. Randy Orton is bringing out the worst in him to end who his friend was. The last image this RAW leaves us with is Orton applying a frivolous con-chair-to to Edge. The wick of the Edge vs Randy Orton rivalry for Wrestlemania 36 is already lit.

“I can not do it”

During the next weeks the only one that would appear of the two in the weekly shows would be Randy Orton. The viper pushed Edge off the ropes for several weeks after his fierce attack on the RAW after the Royal Rumble.

Orton would enter the ring and simply say “I can’t do it.” Nothing else. Randy is not able to give the WWE Universe the explanation of the reprehensible facts that I carried out the previous week. Silence is replaced by boos. Boos that only a heel like Randy Orton could get at his best.

The following week a new token would enter the board, Matt Hardy. A Matt about to say goodbye to his last stage in WWE so far. Remember that the eldest of the Hardy is one of the people who would have more reason to hate Edge, after all, he stole his girlfriend Lita both in real life and in WWE.

Matt tries to make Orton see reason, but it is of little use to him because the viper would have prepared the same fate as Edge. An RKO and a garrison con-chair-to. We all believed we would never see Matt again because of the McMahons’ company, but we were surprised the following week by showing up with a brace.

Randy starts to give us a few words about Edge. Matt, I respect everything you’ve done, but Edge? I not only respect him, I love him as a brother, I feel him, I really feel him. We were all even more confused when Orton again brutalized Hardy’s body with a silletazos. The last thing we would see of Matt in WWE would be a con-chair-to against the metal steps.

The rivalry takes rises to another dimension

On the night of March 2 the rivalry does one more twist. It’s main event time on Monday Night RAW and Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife, enters the ring. Orton enters next and gives us a sensational promo.

«My father took me to the locker room in 1999, at that time I was only 19 years old and I was there as a Fanatic. The first person who saw my father and showed him respect was Edge. Edge told my father that he inspired him to go into business. ” “Edge shook my hand and told me that if I tried hard we would fight together” “Years passed and we became friends.” «I did what I did so that Edge has a future with his wife and daughters» “Beth, it’s your fault that Edge comes back into the ring, you didn’t protect him.”

Beth proceeded to slap Randy after his harsh words. He returned the favor with an RKO. An RKO that silenced the entire stadium. Doctors and friends came in to help a Beth who had been lying in the ring. That’s how RAW ended that night.

Edge returns more deranged than ever

The following week Edge would return to RAW with a thirst for revenge. Revenge for his wife who ended a bad stop from her encounter with Randy Orton. MVP intruded on Edge’s path and was the first to pay for the broken dishes with a Spear.

Orton would appear and attempt to attack Edge, but Edge would surprise everyone by applying an RKO to Orton. The segment would end with Edge con-chair-to MVP with an eye toward Randy Orton.

Randy Orton vs Edge at Wrestlemania 36… in a Last Man Standing Match

Edge would open the next Monday Night RAW with clear ideas. The Rated R Superstar wants to face Orton at Wrestlemania 36. I don’t want a combat to use, he wants a Last Man Standing match. The proposal has already been put on the table awaiting Orton’s reply.

We would have to wait a week for Randy Orton’s response. The viper would blame Edge himself for his return, for not looking after his health. He would blame Adam Copeland for being an Edge junkie. In a sublime promo Randy Orton concludes by accepting Edge’s challenge. It is official, Randy Orton and Edge will face each other in a Last Man Standing in the showcase of the immortals.

All this would take us to last Monday in RAW. We see Edge in an intimate, dark place. There is only the camera and him. Edge wants to make everything clear to Randy in less than a week for the show.

«We are all addicted to the emotion of the public, if you are not addicted you should not be here. You rest on the laurels of your last name and for having been personally chosen for Evolution. You are jealous of my passion, I always brought out the best in you The last time you were above your level was 9 years ago. Randy, you attacked me on my return, you didn’t settle for that, you attacked my wife and messed with the integrity of my family. You just buried yourself in another hole, Randy. But I’m not going to get you out, you’re going to bury yourself so deeply that you’re not going to get out».

Edge vs Randy Orton. Last Man Standing Match. Wrestlemania 36. One of the best stories told by WWE in recent years. Who will be the last man standing?

