WWE Hall of Fame member Edge tells anecdote about Umaga

Today, the WWE Hall of Fame member Edge honored Umaga on his birthday through an Instagram post. The former WWE superstar passed away in December 2009 at the age of 36.

Edge posted photos of him and Umaga when the two teamed up in WWE. Playing with Umaga’s face paint and “Samoa” stomach tattoo, Edge painted himself in a similar fashion, hiding from Umaga all day so he could see him first in the ring.

Superstar Category «R» Edge wrote:

“There is a bit of a backstory in these photos. Umaga, or as Ecky called him, or as we called him, Uce (if he liked you) and I sometimes traveled together. We also fight together on many house shows. The first photos are from a main event in Lexington, KY. Umaga & Edge vs. The Hurricane & The Great Khali.

Yes, that was the main event. Anyway, I made a plan to provide The Samoan Bulldozer a new partner: The Canadian Backraker.

“I hid from Uce all night and with @sinnbodhi’s artistic prowess we punctured Canada on my stomach, to match the Samoan tattoo Eck had on his stomach. I tied a knot in my rib, it took me weeks to fully come out. Fortunately, we used paint for my Maple Leaf tribal style tattoo. Seeing the expression on his face captured in the first two photos made it worthwhile. The last photo is how I felt. I always knew he was behind me. I miss you Uce. Happy Birthday “.

In the comments, Shane Helms recalled that he stayed in the ring for most of the match to keep the Great Khali away.

We had so much fun that night. I remember one time I was upset and you stopped me and said, ‘No, stay there!’ You all kept my butt in the ring for 99% of the fight. Big moments. Thanks for the memories friend. And happy birthday Uce!

