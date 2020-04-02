Edge talks about how surreal it is to fight like this at Wrestlemania 36

Edge’s return to Wrestlemania is one of the moments that fans have most wanted to see over the past 12 years. Absolutely no one could imagine that this return would be in the Performance Center and without an audience in the stands.

In a recent interview the fighter spoke of this moment:

It’s surreal that my return to Wrestlemania is like this. No one could imagine that this would happen. Returning 12 years later was something I did not expect.

A Edge also talked about how he lived his first Wrestlemania from the stands:

The first time I heard about Wrestlemania was in its third edition, and I remember hearing the results on the radio. Three years later I attended the sixth edition at the Skydome in Toronto and the feeling was somewhat indescribable. 10 years later it was me who was debuting in the Wrestlemania ring. The fact that it was a stair fight in between reminds me of it like a movie scene.

Despite the fact that Wrestlemania 36 has lost a lot of pull with the change of venue and the absence of an audience in the stands, the fight between Edge and Randy Orton remains the focus of all eyes. Many of the fans have asked that this match be the one that closes one of the two nights of Wrestlemania, although it seems that WWE will not attend to the requests of the fans in this regard.

