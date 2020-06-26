Legendary wrestler Edge recently spoke about his rivalry with Randy Orton and his fighting performance.

In order to promote his new movie Movie Plane, Edge was on the Busted Open program. During his speech he praised Randy Orton for his naturalness in the ring. In the same way, he explained how he could help Orton to be better than he is.

“I push Randy Orton beyond his capabilities. But I think even he is not aware of his abilities. He does not need to think. He has a natural instinct that comes from three generations in the business. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone of his level. Kurt Angle is close to him, but Randy is a special type. With my return I could reinforce that and propel it »Edge said.

The top opportunist talked about the fact that he and Randy Orton have both won one over the other. He also stated that he hoped that his rivalry with Randy Orton would become a trilogy of matches and analyzed his expectations for each match.

It should be a trilogy for me. We fought at Backlash and he was proud of everything we had in front of us. I was happy with the development of the fight. Unlike the experts, it was not recorded for seven or eight hours. I recently saw people complaining about the execution of the DDT or some locks. And I think it encompasses two seconds of the entire match. So if that ruined the whole fight for some, then they have a problem »

“I am aware that people need to complain about something. That’s how I see it. For me it was a great test to see at what level I am in this new incarnation of how I want to fight in the future. I know that the public can be conditioned by the combat full of kicks and spectacular flights. That is definitely not what I do and it never was. Especially at this time »declared Edge.

You can find the full interview to Edge in the WrestlingInc medium.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.