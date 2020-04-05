Edge spoke about the chat he had with Vince McMahon after an offer from the AEW company

The new WWE documentary on Edge, WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain, premiered this week on the WWE Network. During the documentary, Edge talked about his long journey back to wrestling due to a neck injury that almost caused him to completely retire.

Last October it was reported that Edge had signed a new agreement with WWE, because the company wanted to compete against AEW. Edge stated in the documentary that his cameo at SummerSlam in Toronto last August, where the spear he applied to Elias caused “another company” to offer him a contract.

“Summerslam is celebrated, and since then, another company within the industry contacted me,” Edge said. “They said they were interested and wanted to know if I could fight and at this point I didn’t know if I could. So before doing anything, I decided I had to go find out.

“He started having that nervousness,” said Beth Phoenix, Edge’s wife. Beth, what if? And I told him not to start the conversation, and that if he was going to start, there were two things he needed to hear. As your wife and on behalf of your children, I need to hear from the best doctor in the world that you are fine, and the second thing is that I need to see it with my own eyes. We saw five or six doctors and every time he had another appointment he kept thinking, “This will be the time they tell you that you can’t fight. And it did not happen «.

Edge had been retired for nine years, and his last match before his return was at WrestleMania 27 against Alberto Del Rio. Edge retained the World Heavyweight Championship at the event and retired the following night on RAW. Edge returned at this year’s Royal Rumble as the 21st participant. Edge spoke about the talk he had with Vince McMahon and why he wanted to return to WWE instead of any other company.

“There were some discussions,” Edge said. The only thing I said to them through all this is: when you give me the offer, I have to go talk to Vince. He has done the right thing with me my entire career. He gave me the opportunity, he gave me my opportunity ». He trusted me to be able to carry out many things, to be a pillar for his shows. Being counted as one of his generals helps me a lot. I went up to Vince and told him he had to come talk and it had to be face to face. I didn’t want to do it through text messages or phone calls. ”

So I went and sat down with him and told him everything. I did not intend to fight for a good contract, I did not even know if this was possible, I did not know if it was possible. He said ‘Well, let’s take him to our doctors, he can do all the tests.»

Edge will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match tonight. We remind you that you can follow the WrestleMania 36 event through our official media, on Twitter, our website, or our YouTube channel.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.