At WWE Backlash 2020, Hall of Fame member WWE Edge confronted his arch-enemy Randy Orton in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”. While filming heads-up, Edge reportedly ripped his triceps, which was later confirmed by WWE. Now the official report indicates that Edge would be out of action for four or eight months.

To everyone’s surprise, the R-category superstar has posted photos on his official Instagram account of his Tricep operation. Edge wrote in the photo description that some people had asked him if the injury was part of the angle he is currently involved in, making it clear that it is a legitimate injury. The images are extremely graphic and viewers are advised to proceed with caution.

The great rivalry and history of Edge and Randy Orton

Edge made his miraculous return to WWE at Pagor for the Royal Rumble 2020 Event, and had a great fight at the Royal Battle of Men. He had announced his retirement from wrestling in 2011, and fans had given up hope of seeing The Ultimate Opportunist once again in the ring.

After PPV, Edge began a rivalry with his longtime friend Randy Orton, with whom he once formed the Rated RKO duo on WWE RAW. Things quickly became personal after Orton attacked Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Fame member Beth Phoenix. At WrestleMania, Edge defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match, but the rivalry was far from over.

WWE promoted another heads-up on the PPV Backlash as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”, and it was a great showdown. The 45-minute fight had all the ingredients of an excellent heads-up, and fans were not disappointed with Edge and Orton’s efforts in the ring.

We hope Edge will make a full recovery and come back sometime. Fans are still hoping for some dream matches for Edge, with the current cast of superstars.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.