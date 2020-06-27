Edge made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast to promote his upcoming movie ‘Money Plane,’ and Category R Superstar also shared his thoughts on the end of The Undertaker’s streak.

Edge, who once refused to break the streak at WrestleMania 24, rejected the offer as he didn’t see how a victory against The Undertaker would have benefited him and his stellar push. Edge was already an established name at the time, and he didn’t need the honor of breaking the streak.

The 11-time World Champion had the same reasoning, and he thinks that Lesnar did not need to break the streak, because it would not benefit him at all.

The streak had become more meaningful than the championship fights on the WrestleMania posters, and according to Edge, the streak should have been broken in the final Undertaker fight.

Edge would have loved to see Roman Reigns end Undertaker’s streak

Edge explained that the ideal decision would have been to give the push a new talent for breaking the streak, a young superstar who would take the company to the next generation.

According to Edge, Roman Reigns would have been the perfect man to end the streak.

Edge said the following about it:

“I don’t know how far the streak would go, until the opportunity came, but once it came to me, it was when I didn’t agree to end the streak. I think once I said no, my reasoning was, “well, they won’t.” My reasoning I felt when looking at WrestleMania, the poster, we need The streak. You have all the fights for the title. You got the money in the bank .. If the streak ends, well, next year, we won’t have a streak on the WrestleMania poster, and for me, the undefeated taker streak was more important than the title fight. For me, it shouldn’t have ended until their final fight. For years I said it should be Roman, and at the end of the day, that will be the real torch pass. Well, it didn’t end that way. “ “I know this sounds crazy, but I felt like I didn’t need it (referring to Brock LESNAR) because by that point, I was CONSOLIDATED. He was already a man made, and why give a man WITH AN IMPORTANT CAREER THAT ACHIEVEMENT ”Brock Lesnar did not need IT He was ALREADY A CONSECRATED STAR. Put that huge neon sign, ‘I ended Undertaker’s streak,’ in a new TALENT that you know will be one of your workhorses and take your company to the next generation AND WAS. H / t: WrestlingInc

Many fans would agree with Edge’s stance on The Undertaker’s streak, as WWE may have wasted the opportunity to give a new star the much-needed achievement.

Who do you think must have ended the Dead Man’s streak at WrestleMania? let us know your opinion in the comments section.

