While multiple reports suggested Edge had suffered a severe tricep injury in Backlash and won’t be back anytime soon, The Ultimate Opportunist Edge was part of RAW last week.

After Randy Orton and Ric Flair attacked Edge’s best friend Christian, last week on RAW, Edge promised to take revenge on The Viper. Edge stated that by wounding Christian, Randy Orton has taken it too far and has now awakened that side of Edge that had lain dormant for all these years: the Category R Superstar side.

Edge further stated that he is now ready to do his best to punish Randy Orton and his third heads-up will see a different side of Edge.

While talking to Busted Open Radio, Edge talked about how his third fight will have to be different from what we saw on WWE BackLash.

Edge vs Randy Orton part 3

From now on the challenge will be fine, what is the next chapter of this and how can we do it differently from what we did in backlash? But that’s what’s fun. That is where you enter the nuances of history.

Edge talked about how they tried different things during their BackLash fight:

We tried different things like the superplex, and if you noticed in the replays, they didn’t show the whole ring because that cameraman, while we were going up, got in the ring and got into the back of the corner. So I’m doing my first superplex in probably 12 years, and I’m going oh, how is this going to feel? (H / T: WrestlingInc).

Randy Orton and The Category R Superstar have possibly had the best rivalry in this new era where we live with the ‘COVID’ lurking at our doorstep.

