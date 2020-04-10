Edge was quarantined after fighting Randy Orton

After triumphing at WWE Wrestlemania Edge was quarantined to avoid a possible contagion to his family. Eventually it turned out to be just a cold, so after two weeks he was able to return home.

As we all know the match between Edge and Randy Orton was pre-recorded, like all the ones that aired during WWE Wrestlemania. Once the match was recorded Edge was preparing to return home, but on the return trip the fighter began to feel unwell.

The wrestler himself was the one who decided to confine himself to North Carolina instead of returning home to protect his family. After spending two weeks in isolation he was able to return home to his family after being examined by a medical team.

Finally everything was scared and Edge did not go through the coronavirus. It was just a flu, but the WWE Hall of Famer showed that his family is above all else by staying away from them to prevent possible contagion. The situation in the United States with COVID19 is very critical and the medical centers are saturated. Furthermore, the absence of universal and public healthcare is making it very difficult for the disease to be treated with the proper means.

