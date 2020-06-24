Hall of fame member Edge talks about The Undertaker’s legendary streak

Edge was recently on the Busted Open podcast to promote his next movie, Movie Plane. During the interview, the fighter spoke about being one of the closest to ending Undertaker’s streak. In the same way, he explained why someone like Roman Reigns should have been chosen for such an important achievement.

I don’t know how far that idea was being driven. But when it came to me it was when I stopped moving. I think I once said no, I was sure they wouldn’t. My reasoning was that when we looked at the Wrestlemania card we would need the streak. You have regular matches, you have Money in the Bank. But you have to take into account the strength of the card, “said Edge.

“If I end the streak, the following year would no longer be one of the big claims of the Wrestlemania event. For me it was something even more important than any starting match. For me it is something that should not have ended until his last fight. I said it for years. Let it be Roman, at the end of the day it will be an authentic torch pass. Either way I don’t end up like this.

Despite the fact that Undertaker accepted at the time that he was chosen to end the streak, Edge stated that the fighter did not need such prestige. According to the top opportunist, he must have been someone in charge of leading the future of WWE.

Brock Lesnar is someone who didn’t need him. He was an established fighter. The one to end the streak is someone capable of being the next big figure and sustaining the company for generations to come, ”Edge said.

