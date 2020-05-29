TheMicrosoft Edge browserhas incorporated in its latest stable version itssurf minigame, which allows its usersplay when offline, similar to the dinosaur in the Google Chrome browser.

The surfing game was unveiled in February, when Microsoft started testing it in the developer versions of its browser. At,the player has to surf while avoiding different obstacles and even a kraken.

Now, as the American company has announced in a statement,this minigame is available to all usersbrowser from the latest stable version, 83.0.478.37.

Edge’s surf game isbased on the classic Microsoft SkiFree title, and consists of dodging obstacles vertically in an ocean that continues infinitely until the player is eliminated. It also offers the possibility of obtaining hearts to increase the character’s life.

Game mechanics includethree modes: infinity play, time trial mode and zig zag mode, in which you have to pass between the doors as in the ski slalom.

At the end of the game, the gamesaves player results and allows competitionto improve the high scores. Edge users also have the ability to reset them if they wish.

You can access the minigame both if you have a connection,typing edge: // surfin the address bar, as if you don’t have the Internet. In the latter case, a shortcut to the game is included on the screen where Edge reports that there is no connection.

Players cancontrol the character both from the keyboard and from the mouse, touch screens, console controls and ‘joysticks’ and the inclusive controls for people with disabilities Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The video game also offershaptic responseAnd Microsoft includes other inclusive features such as a high-visibility mode that highlights obstacles and objects in the water, and a reduced-speed mode.

