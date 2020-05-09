Edge Didn’t Want To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WWE WrestleMania 24

In an interview for the New York Post, wrestling legend and The Undertaker woman Michelle McCool confessed that Edge gave up on ending The Undertaker’s streak at Wrestlemania 24.

When Mark (Undertaker) and I found out that the streak was going to end at Wrestlemania 30 we took it well. This is a business, and it is something that many people do not understand, but we do. We take it naturally. I remember that at Wrestlemania 24 Edge was going to break The Undertaker’s streak, but Edge himself did not accept.

The Undertaker, The Last Ride

ndertaker: The Last Ride, The new series of five episodes of WWE® will premiere in WWE Network next Sunday, May 10 at 4 in the morning (Monday) Spanish time, right after Money in the Bank®. The five-episode documentary gives viewers an unprecedented look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary Undertaker, preparing to start the final chapters of his 30-year career in WWE.

The series will air on the WWE Network as follows:

Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10, immediately after Money In The Bank, at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Spanish time.

Chapter 2 – Sunday May 17 on request from 4 in the morning.

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 4 – Sunday June 14 on request from 4 in the morning

Chapter 5 – Sunday June 21 on demand and from 4 in the morning

