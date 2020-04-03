Edge could be the next WWE Universal champion

Edge could be the next WWE Universal Champion. WWE’s board of directors wants him to have one more reign as world champion.

The WWE board of directors met this week to discuss various issues affecting the company, such as the suspension of all PPVs until further notice. At this meeting there was also talk of a return to normality after the suspension.

WWE will need to get strong again in the market and they are already thinking who will be the face of the company after all this happens. During the meeting Edge’s name appeared and all the managers agreed.

Edge is expected to be involved in the orbit of the WWE Universal Championship when the company can resume its activities, and Edge is expected to win the championship and be the face of the company again. This news was very well received by all fans, who dream of seeing one of their childhood idols as champion again.

Edge’s retirement was one of the saddest moments for all fans, which vibrated with his return at Royal Rumble 2020. With his return many fans were hooked back to WWE, and this is precisely what the company is looking for when it returns to be champion again.

