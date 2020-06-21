It’s 2020, and we really experience chaos around the world, but at least we have apps on the phone that can turn the WWE Edge legend into a beautiful woman!

Some popular smartphone apps can transform your face into whatever you want. Users can become cubs, dolphins, aliens, the elderly, or even the opposite sex. Edge took a look at what she would look like as a woman and liked what she saw.

Edge joins the fashion of the Faceapp

Category R Superstar made a comment on how his female version of himself looks better than him. He mentioned that the wavy hair of his female counterpart was “to die for.” This seemed like an appropriate time to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day, so he took care of that, too.

So I look much better as a woman. I would die for having those laughs. Happy Father’s Day

Edge is out of action after a tricep injury that required surgery. He suffered that injury while doing his fight with Randy Orton, called The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. It will be a while before Edge returns to the ring.

We are not sure if Edge would have decided to be a professional fighter if he were a woman, but judging from this manipulated photo he would definitely look for her.

Soooo I look way better as a woman. Those waves. To die for. Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/bG7YWvuKW2 – Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 21, 2020

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.