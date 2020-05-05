Edge and Randy Orton have been confirmed for next week on WWE RAW.

During the broadcast of the last program of the red mark of WWE RAW, it has been announced that Edge and Randy orton they will be present at the next show next week.

From the looks of it, these would be the first appearances of Edge and Randy Orton after their fight of Last Man Standing in WrestleMania 36. The details of the segment that we are going to see in are still unknown. WWE RAW And if the company intends to continue with the rivalry of the two legends.

NEXT WEEK. # WWERaw @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/mB5Xh0pNN7 – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

In addition to the appearances of Edge and Randy Orton, We will see the winners of the matches that will take place on Sunday during the pay-per-view of WWE Money In The Bank. In the event that one of the three Superstars wins RAW the briefcase, both for the female combat, and for the male, we will have such winners in mind. Nor can we forget the combat between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, where the world championship of WWE and the possibility of seeing a new champion is around.

With all this, we can conclude that the program of WWE RAW for next week it promises. Do not miss it!

