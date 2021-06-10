Edgardo Alfonzo will go to the Hall of Fame with the Mets in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Edgardo Alfonzo will be immortalized in the Living room of the Fame of the organization of Mets of New York in the Big leagues.

Alfonzo, who played for seven seasons in the uniform of New Yorkers, recorded the numbers necessary for the “Queens” squad to consider that he is going to immortalize him in the Living room of the Fame of the team in the MLB.

The ceremony will be on July 31, where Ron Darling, Jon Matlack and the Venezuelan will also be Edgardo Alfonzor in the book of those immortalized by the Mets.

For life in the Big leagues, Alfonzo he averaged .284, 744 RBIs and 146 home runs. These figures were mostly with New Yorkers, a team with which he spent most of his career in the big top.

Here is the report:

Be here to celebrate history! Saturday, July 31 we will induct @ fonzy9, Ron Darling and Jon Matlack into the #Mets Hall of Fame. Tickets 👉 https://t.co/0ifgJkJvBU pic.twitter.com/uvyDWlN1vp – New York Mets (@Mets) June 8, 2021

Besides playing with the Mets of New York, the Venezuelan who retired in the 2006 season, also wore the uniform of the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays in the Big leagues.