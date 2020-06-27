This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, a film directed by Edgar Wright for Universal in which Michael Cera portrays a lazy lover who is forced to fight against the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead ). Although the film was not a great commercial success, it stands out within the brilliant filmography of Wright, who seems to be thinking of taking up the story in the future.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright mentioned that there have been conversations about an animated project based on the Bryan Lee O’Malley comics,Scott Pilgrim: « There are some plans. There is still nothing official, but there are some plans to revisit the material in the form of animation, » said the filmmaker, who continued …

« We have been talking to Bryan [autor] and Jared [LeBoff, productor ejecutivo]for a while about what would happen if we did something with the books in the form of anime. « Logically, at the moment everything was in very early stages of development, so it is difficult to know what will finally happen with this project.

It seems very wise to give the story an anime style taking into account the visual style of the world on which the film and comics are based. On the other hand, creator Bryan Lee O’Malley also spoke to EW, where he said, « I’d like to revisit the characters and see what they’re doing. I drew Scott at the start of the pandemic with a big beard. I think it would be a funny picture. «