Pending the arrival of their next project titled ‘Last Night in Soho’, Deadline reports that Edgar Wright has signed on to direct a new adaptation of Adrian McKinty’s novel, ‘The Chain’. The tape will feature a script by Jane Goldman, responsible for ‘X-Men: First Class’.

The film will focus on Rachel, who after her 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped, will be forced to kidnap another child to rescue her, with those parents having to kidnap another child in order for Rachel’s daughter to be released. If Rachel and the parents of the kidnapped child fail, Rachel’s daughter will be killed, making her part of The Chain, a terrifying and malicious chain-kidnapping scheme that turns the parents of the victims into criminals.

Initially, the project was established in Paramount Pictures even before its publication in July of last year, but the agreement between the studio and the LittleBrown / Mulholland publisher never came to fruition and the rights were free for Universal to acquire after a seven figures.

The film will be produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of Working Title, along with Wright and his production partner Nira Park through their Complete Fiction label and Shane Salerno of The Story Factory. The novel has been published in 41 passes and has become a bestseller in 20 of them.