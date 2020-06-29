© Jonathan Daniel

Edgar Santana has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2018.

The Dominican pitcher of the Pittsburgh Pirates Edgar Santana sanctioned 80 games, after resulting in a Adverse analytical during a banned substance control test, so that the rest of 2020 will be lost before reduced season of 60 games in the regular schedule of the Major leagues.

Santana, who is known for his de biceps ’nickname, tested positive for boldenone, steroid that helps increase muscle mass and that it is usually used illegally in riding, particularly when injected into race horses to improve your performance on the slopes.

SUSPENDED: The MLB has suspended Pirates right-handed pitcher Edgar Santana for the entire 2020 season after I have tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. https://t.co/EUuZ9U8V3x – KDKA (@KDKA) June 28, 2020

Just at the beginning of last May it was announced that the Dominican pitcher of the Cleveland Indians, Emmanuel Class, would have tested positive for the same substance.

Santana, who lost the 2019 season out of activity due to a Tommy John surgery, entered into the plans of his team to give depth to the bullpen, so now will have another year off the mounds, in what could be his farewell to the majors.

having fun at the #PlayersWeeekend with my physical trainers pic.twitter.com/8XgCeXqZo8 – Edgar santana (@ edgarsantana_16) August 25, 2018

Likewise, it was also revealed that minor league pitchers Vladimir Gutiérrez, Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, as well as second base Jose Rosario They were also suspended for failing tests for control of prohibited substances and those who they must comply with their sanctions until 2021.

