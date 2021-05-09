

Édgar Guzmán, son of Chapo, celebrated 13 years of being murdered with 500 bullets

Photo: Video Capture / DEA / Courtesy

Edgar Guzman Lopez, aka the Black son of drug dealer Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman former leader of Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), was assassinated ago 13 years with more than 500 bullets.

It was on May 8, 2008 when Edgar Guzman Lopez was shot during a crime not yet fully clarified as a result of the war between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyva Cartel in those years.

Read more: Chapito sends a message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos persecute people who cross the US-Mexico border// Emma, ​​La Catrina and La Cholita, dead or in jail that’s how the narco women ended up// Photos of the Chinese Anthrax dead in the morgue // VIDEO: Hitmen are filmed while murdering a young girl// Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

That day they were also killed Cesar Ariel Loera Guzman, nephew of Chapo Y Arturo Meza Cázares, son of Blanca Margarita Cázares Salazar, aka the Empress, accused by the United States Government of being the head of a money laundering ring resulting from the profits of the gang led by Guzman Loera.

The crime occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center located in Culiacan, capital of the state of Sinaloa, where year after year the family Guzman place roses in honor of Black.

According to newspaper accounts, the day the son of the Chapo was buried the drug trafficker bought all the roses for the funeral of his son so the municipality was left without roses red, and many could not give roses on Mother’s Day, a celebration that takes place every May 10 in Mexico.

In addition to the flowers that are placed in the place where he was killed, the cemetery where the son’s remains rest of Chapo it is also “upholstered” with flowers.

The mausoleum is located in a village known as Jesús María, in the municipality of Culiacan and is valued at more than $ 1,200,000 dollars, as it has five buildings, each one destined for a member of the family Guzman Loera. It also has air conditioning, bathrooms, 24 hour security and multiple rooms.

So like every year, even though the Chapo Guzman is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the United States, as is customary in these places the family Guzman It was He paid tribute to the only dead son of the kingpin.

You may also like:

El Kalimba, the criminal who whipped women and ended up dismembered

Hitmen hang entire family; girl among the victims // VIDEO: CJNG dismembers a woman alive

Narcos threaten doctors for coronavirus // Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

The actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot to death

VIDEO: They kill a narcocorrido singer with 100 bullets; that’s how his truck was

VIDEO: The last moments of the CJNG’s Catrina, she had a gunshot wound to her neck