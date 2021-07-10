Edgar Castillo, former Liga MX, scored the fastest goal of the season in MLS

Edgar “el Homie” Castillo, a former Liga MX player, scored the fastest goal so far this season in Major League Soccer this Friday, July 9, in the match between the FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew.

Castillo, who played in teams like San Luis, Santos Laguna, America, Tigres, Puebla, Tijuana, Atlas and Monterrey, took the ball after a rebound and took a powerful shot from outside the area that the goalkeeper could not contain Columbus Crew.

This entry from the “Homie” Castillo fell just 25 seconds into the first half, to overtake the locals, in a match that ended tied at two goals, where Lucas Zelarayán and Luciano Acosta, who have a past in Liga MX, also scored. .

What’s the fastest goal in MLS history?

The quickest goal ever scored in Major League Soccer history belongs to Mike Grella, who scored for the New York Red Bulls in just seven seconds in a game against the Philadelphia Union.

