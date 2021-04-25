Edgar Berlanga worked hard to win over Demond Nicholson

Whatever happens, Demond Nicholson was determined not to be Edgar Berlanga’s 17th consecutive first-round knockout win.

The highly touted super middleweight prospect began drawing comparisons to a young Mike Tyson after he continued to sweep the competition. In Nicholson’s case, the fringe contender promised not only to survive Berlanga’s initial attack, but also a resounding victory.

Well, after sharing the ring with Berlanga tonight, Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KOs) got the first part of his prediction right.

The boxing world watched closely as the opening bell sounded. With the attention Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) has received for finishing all of his bouts in the first round, there was reason to believe his streak would continue. However, for Nicholson, he did everything in his power to stay upright during the opening draw.

While Berlanga made several big shots, Nicholson never budged as he proved to be more durable than his record indicated. With Berlanga entering the second round for the first time in his young career, the noxious knockout power he has displayed carried over into the frame when a strong shot sent Nicholson to the canvas.

Although his legs were clearly not under him yet, Nicholson stood up and continued pressing. When the frame came to an end, it was as if the rest of the contest was played in a perpetual loop. Berlanga would march forward at the start of each round as Nicholson tried to play defense. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Berlanga would land a shot that would send Nicholson into another dimension.

Still, despite continued punishment, Nicholson continued to stand up and push the young prospect like never before. While it proved to be a game, Berlanga easily managed a unanimous decision victory.