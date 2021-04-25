Edgar Berlanga, will he be the great promise of boxing?

Photo: Supplied

Berlanga hits, there is no doubt about that and in the end he reaches the distance without stopping looking for the hit. Your emotions will mark your destiny. A better rival: Demond Nicholson (23-4) had lost with Jessie Hart and Steve Rolls (that of 3G), his record of 20 knockouts made him dangerous, but the reality is that he has lost with all the rivals with good records. His knockouts (all) with opponents inferior to him.

For Edgar there are still doubts whether it will really be the great promise of boxing in this new decade that is beginning and where Canelo may begin to decline in the next two years, or simply will be a boxer who when he faces a rival to consider top boxing in the 168.00 pounds, he will come up short in his bout.

To begin with, I did not notice that magical way of boxing. His proposal of continuous jabs, those that open doors to magnificent combinations or in any case to those powerful hands, did not exist as they should have been, especially because Berlanga holds the most powerful hands of these times.

Some of them he managed to bury, but he was mostly in hunting mode at one hit rather than unleashing a hell of smacking until he exterminated his rival. With everything and that, he was able to take him to the canvas 4 times, but he lost his undefeated knockouts.

Berlanga’s work is good, if we observe that he went from that first round for the first time, something that had us in doubt, already with 16 knockouts in the same first round, because it gave us to think what would happen if he reached the distance.

The physical endurance through so many rounds was there, there was good work from that part despite looking a bit tired at times, but he was rather frustrated by the grips and how rare his rival was fighting. Rival who was otherwise frightened from the beginning of the fight.

In Berlanga’s videos on amateurism we see him throw wholesale blows. We know that in professionalism these energies are reserved for the amount of power blows and the number of rounds fighting, but the profitability of that boxing remains in the cognitive system especially for rivals like this man.

Demond Nicholson, he is not, nor is he near the class B level, if you want to find a letter or a specific name for this class of boxer. The descendant of Puerto Ricans has many fans in the expectation, to see when they put a good hand on him, what will be the reaction of this, because there at that precise moment, is when you know if a fighter is like the great Tito or like the Eternal Verdejo prospect, (No hard Feeling), for the rest of his career.

Berlanga is already 24 years old and from this rival who has just been released, Top Rank will begin to raise the opponents’ stop, since the ticket to pay is growing like foam. For now I would like to see him with the same impetus as his dangerous left crusader, but with all the serenity of his boxing displaying an attitude of maturity without despairing assault by assault.

It would also be good for someone to lower the emotional lack of control when he gets frustrated, either by not knocking out or simply because his opponent does not allow this to happen. The public present and the one behind the screen, are excited because they know that they are going to see a young man who will shoot “iron” to death in order to rip off the head of his rival, but the intelligence quotient and that necessary boxing ABC , he will always love those who bet hard in his favor as the guy promises.

Today I am not going to say that Berlanga is the best prospect in Puerto Rico, because I am leaving that information to the young Xander Zayas, who through very good demonstrations is leaving a peculiar flavor in his boxing. It is worth emphasizing that Xander is still a baby with giant steps towards a great future.

P.S: Berlanga, you have a lot ahead of you. Seize the moment and file your boxing into the great because for now everything is fine, but it is not brilliant.