Analysts expect the Fed President, Jerome Powell, look to calm the markets this afternoon at 8:00 p.m., when at their meeting the Fed will reveal its forecast regarding the economy and interest rates, since it failed to make a rate forecast in March when confinement measures completely stopped the economy due to the pandemic.

Following the measures announced by the FED on March 23, the S&P 500 is up more than 47%

The markets valued positively the Fed actions to unlock credit markets and keep money moving in an unprecedented crisis like the one we are experiencing.

Now it’s up to the FED to reveal its intentions for the future and expose its vision of the economy, which could logically move the market. The Fed is not expected to take any action on touching interest rates or change its aid policy.

Jerome Powell has already taken many important measuresalso faster than any president before him. The Fed reduced rates to almost zero and announced and launched various aid programs to boost the economic recovery. Among these programs are measures aimed at granting loans and supporting municipal bonds, mortgages, corporate bonds and even measures aimed at the unemployed and families directly.

The Fed is probably cautious about your comments and predictions until you have more information on the economic outlook

Markets are very sensitive to bond buying programs, which is one of the steps the Fed has taken, which is currently buying $ 4 billion in Treasury bonds daily. One of the information expected by the FED today is precisely both the size and duration of the bond purchase program.

Congress is considering another stimulus program, and the Treasury has already dramatically expanded the size of its auctions, including the introduction of a 20-year bond.

The Fed has purchased treasury bonds at a rapid rate to help maintain liquidity in the markets, having already purchased $ 7.1 trillion. Some analysts believe that there are still at least another 3 trillion dollars that could be used to continue the program.

Ichimoku Expert Level Course

Follow the news of the markets on the Stock Market Today

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate