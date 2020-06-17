Barcelona has joined the mask business after the crisis generated by COVID-19. From the Catalan club they have created masks with the entity’s colors with the intention that everyone can protect themselves from the coronavirus, following the protocols indicated by the League. If last Saturday against Mallorca he appeared with the first kit, this Tuesday against Leganés Éder Sarabia wore the independence while the players who were on the bench carried the other.

Quique Setien’s assistant wore the mask in the colors of the independence shirt that created Barça this season, and that they have hardly used. They premiered it against Atlético in the Wanda Metropolitano. It honors the a Catalan Countries ’and Sarabia wore it when Barcelona wore the first kit.