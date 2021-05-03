Éder Militão, the most expensive white defender is uncovered at Real Madrid

One of the revelations

One of the footballers of the moment was key in Real Madrid’s victory against Osasuna (2-0) with the first goal of the match. Brazilian central defender Éder Militão, 23, is one of the Whites’ props at the end of the season and has perfectly fulfilled his role as a substitute for the injured Sergio Ramos. The captain has participated in a match since January 14.

Arrived in the summer of 2019 in Madrid as the most expensive defender in the club’s history, Militão has had to wait for his opportunity to show his quality. Signed from Porto for 50 million euros, the Sao Paulo youth squad has been uncovered in his second campaign at Madrid and is already only 190 minutes away from reaching the minutes played in his debut year with Zidane’s.

Florentino 17: record signings in the history of Real Madrid

20 Nicolas Anelka – Arsenal → Real Madrid – 99/00 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Ramón Mendoza

19 Arjen Robben – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 07/08 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Ramón Calderón

18 Karim Benzema – O. Lyon → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

17 Luka Modric – Tottenham → Real Madrid – 12/13 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

16 Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 18/19 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

15 David Beckham – Man United → Real Madrid – 03/04 – Cost: € 37.5 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

14 Mateo Kovacic – Inter → Real Madrid – 15/16 – Cost: € 38 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

13 Ronaldo – Inter → Real Madrid – 02/03 – Cost: 45 M €

Signed by Florentino Pérez

12 Vinícius Júnior – Flamengo → Real Madrid – 18/19 – Cost: € 45 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

11 Rodrygo – Santos → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 45 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

10 Ferland Mendy – O. Lyon → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 48 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

9 Éder Militão – Porto → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 50 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

8 Luís Figo – Barça → Real Madrid – 01/01 – Cost: € 60 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

7 Luka Jovic – Eintracht → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 63 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

6 Kaká – AC Milan → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: € 67 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

5 James Rodríguez – AS Monaco → Real Madrid – 14/15 – Cost: € 75 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

4 Zinédine Zidane – Juventus → Real Madrid – 01/02 – Cost: € 77.5 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – Man United → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: 94 M €

Signed by Ramón Calderón and presented by Florentino Pérez

2 Gareth Bale – Tottenham → Real Madrid – 13/14 – Cost: € 101 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

1 Eden Hazard – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 115 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

This season, the center-back has 16 games in all competitions, two goals and one assist. Militão has started in the last six LaLiga games and with full minutes, while in the Champions League he has started in the quarter-finals tie against Liverpool and in the first leg against Chelsea.

Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy, among Real Madrid’s top 10 signings

Interestingly, the two most expensive Real Madrid defenders ever were signed in the summer of 2019, Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy. The figures paid by both place both the Brazilian and the French among the 10 record reinforcements of the merengue team. Likewise, Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy appear in the top 15 of the most expensive defenders in history.

Manchester City’s nine: the most expensive defenders in history

25 João Cancelo | For € 40.4 M from Valencia CF to Juventus (2018)

24 Shkodran Mustafi | For € 41 M from Valencia CF to Arsenal (2016)

23 Thiago Silva | For € 42 M from AC Milan to PSG (2012)

22 Davinson Sánchez | For € 42 M from Ajax to Tottenhamn (2017)

21 Leonardo Bonucci | For € 42 M from Juventus to AC Milan (2017)

20 Dayot Upamecano | For € 42.5 M from Leipzig to Bayern (2021)

19 Nicolás Otamendi | For € 44.5 M from Valencia to Man City (2015)

18 Eliaquim Mangala | For € 45 M from Porto to Man City (2014)

17 Nathan Aké | For € 45.3 M from Bournemouth to Man City (2020)

16 Rio Ferdinand | For € 46 M from Leeds to Man United (2002)

15 Ferland Mendy | For € 48 M from Lyon to Real Madrid (2019)

14 David Luiz | For € 49.5 M from Chelsea to PSG (2014)

13 Éder Militão | For € 50 M from Porto to Real Madrid (2019)

12 Ben Chilwell | For € 50.2 M from Leicester to Chelsea (2020)

11 Kyle Walker | For € 52.7 M from Tottenhamn to Man City (2017)

10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | For € 55 M from Crystal Palace to Man United (2019)

9 John Stones | For € 55.6 M from Everton to Man City (2016)

8 Benjamin Mendy | For € 57.5 M from Monaco to Man City (2017)

7 Aymeric Laporte | For € 65 M from Athletic to Man City (2017)

6 João Cancelo | For € 65 M from Juventus to Man City (2019)

5 Rúben Days | For € 68 M from Benfica to Man City (2020)

4 Lucas Hernández | For € 80 M from Atlético to Bayern (2019)

3 Virgil van Dijk | For € 84.7 M from Southampton to Liverpool (2017)

2 Matthijs de Ligt | For € 85.5 M from Ajax to Juventus (2019)

1 Harry Maguire | For € 87 M from Leicester to Man United (2019)

