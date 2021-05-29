‘Eden’, of robots and apples (for humanity)

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And no, Eden is not available to everyone; but yes, there are news on all fronts, although in the humble opinion of the writer, everything is, as usual, very weak.

So by pure discard I am left with the Eden of Netflix, with which I can at least illustrate the head of the section with some color. For the rest, the great N of VOD comes with a few worthwhile premieres, to highlight the last seasons of two series that have had their success such as Lucifer and The Kominsky method. And more things, of course.

However, Eden It is what personally has caught my attention the most and what I in good faith recommend to you, as long as you like it in anime. In this regard, Netflix is ​​fulfilling its promise and there is hardly a week in which it does not premiere a new original anime series. In fact, so far this year we have already highlighted three anime series, including Height Invasion, Dota: Dragon Blood and this one that concerns us, although as you know, the platform has a severe mismatch with the balance between quantity and quality that, eye, Eden does not solve.

Eden is a miniseries of just four chapters with the usual duration (about 20 minutes) created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2) and directed by Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist) about “a human girl, secretly raised by robots, he begins to uncover the dark secrets of his utopian and exuberant world, in which no trace of humanity remains. A fairly cloying rehash at times with brushstrokes of Isaac Asimov’s I, robot, Steven Spielberg’s AI Artificial Intelligence, or so many other science fiction works in a melodramatic key with the questioning of being and being.

The drawing of Eden is nothing to write home about, the story is very hackneyed, the development is full of clichés, the rhythm falters a bit even for its short duration, which, given what was seen, could have been adapted to a feature film format. … And even so, Eden lets itself be seen, it is pleasant and no matter how repeated everything that counts is, there can always be someone who catches him new – it is suitable for all audiences – or who simply relaxes with this type of contents. Better the Eden of apples than other things.

More exclusive content:

This is how Army of the Dead was made. “Zack Snyder and the ‘Army of the Dead’ team discuss the film’s wild action scenes and incredible effects, along with the evolution of the zombie genre.”

Black space (T1). “A lone inspector with unorthodox methods investigates a massacre committed in an Israeli institute at the hands of murderers hidden behind unicorn masks.”

How African American Cuisine Transformed America (T1). African American food is American food. In this docuseries, chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces his delightful and emotional journey, from Africa to Texas. ”

The ghost experiment. “After witnessing a paranormal event in their hospital, two doctors become obsessed with finding scientific evidence that proves the existence of ghosts.”

The Kominsky method (T3). “Acting teacher Sandy Kominsky and his best friend Norman Newlander have the best weapon to deal with getting older together: good humor.”

Lucifer (T5). “Tired of being the lord of hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a bar and meets a homicide investigator with whom he quickly connects.”

Blue miracle. “The children of a dilapidated orphanage, their guardian and a captain in the doldrums try to win a lucrative fishing tournament to save their home.”

Nail Bomber: Manhunt. “Documentary about the 1999 London bombings against Black, Bangladeshi and gay communities, and the race to find the perpetrator, a far-right extremist.”

Ragnarok (T2). «In a Norwegian town affected by pollution and melting glaciers, the end of the world seems a reality. Only a legend can fight an old evil. ”

Roberto Baggio, the Divine Pigtail. «The story of Roberto Baggio, one of the best footballers of all time. A look at his professional successes, spirit of improvement and conversion to Buddhism. ”

Enter catalog:

Do you know Joe Black? To the limit of the risk Cose Nostre The least expected day (S2) The Man of Steel The vacations of Mr. Bean The footballs Love Actually Loving Pablo Loving Vincent Lowriders: The American dream Lucy Matilda

Men in Black: International

Minimalism: The Important Things Moms at War My Little Pony – Girls of Equestria State Secrets A Little Favor

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Winners Yo, adolescent

We continue with Disney +, to which if you are already subscribed and are willing to pay an extra, you will be able to see one of the most anticipated film premieres in recent weeks … among some.

We talk about CruellaObviously, it is still another rehash of ‘the dream factory’, in this case, about the beginnings of the outdated 101 Dalmatian villain, Cruella de Vil, played for the occasion by Emma Stone (La La Land , Zombieland). You can see it in cinemas, or you can see it on Disney + with an additional cost of 21.99 euros.

More exclusive content:

Eid. “Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid and discovers that she must go to school.”

The little prince. “When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese boy who loves ballet, befriends Rob, another Chinese boy from his school, Rob’s father suspects Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.”

The last Chupacabra. “In a world where culture has all but disappeared, a lonely Mexican-American woman struggling to perpetuate her traditions inadvertently invokes a dark ancient creature to protect her.”

Dinner is served. “A Chinese student in an elite American boarding school realizes that being excellent is not enough when trying to get a leadership position that no foreign student has ever applied for before.”

Fangs grow. “Val García, a Mexican-American, half-human, half-vampire teenager must keep her identity a secret in both worlds, but when her best human friend shows up at her monster-filled high school …”

Rebel (T1). “Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello is a humble, unlicensed lawyer. She is a fun, disorganized, bright and courageous woman who is involved in the causes she believes in. ”

Let’s be tigers. “Avalon is not ready to accept the death of her mother, but when she stays overnight in the care of a 4-year-old boy, she finds more comfort than she bargained for.”

New chapters:

The Mister (S1) The Bad Remittance (S1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (S1)

Enter catalog:

The Art of Everything Passing By (S1) Logan New Girl (T7)

Amazon Prime Video also comes with several exclusive premieres, in addition to the usual list of movies that it integrates in its catalog, which should not take long to grow with everything that the company takes after its recent acquisition of Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

The most prominent premiere of the week on Amazon Prime Video is Parot, a new Spanish crime thriller series co-produced with RTVE with a curious premise: a serial killer is eliminating rapists, terrorists and other specimens from the underworld released after the end of the application of the Parot doctrine, which affected the computation of the prison sentences in relation to prison benefits and which was annulled by the European Court of Human Rights in 2013. Well, the premise has not been exploited, according to the first criticisms that the series is receiving.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also premieres an American series, Panic, which is still taking more clubs than the previous one. In short, one more series for post-teens addicted to sawdust whose trailer tells you everything you need to know. About tastes …

More exclusive content:

Traveling with the Derbez (T2). And they are back! The fun and lovable Derbez family travels again, but this time, they are exchanging airplanes and big cities for a campervan and the wild. ”

Juanes: Origin. “Juanes opens a window to his memory in this visual and musical journey in which he pays tribute to some of the artists and songs that inspired his musical identity.”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (S21)

Enter catalog:

2067 Wild Friendships Powder Love Begin Again Bushwick Caviar for Beasts Conversations with Other Women Dersu Uzala (The Hunter) Two Hangs in Chicago (Visitors Cross the Pond) Chernobyl Cafe Mr. Wakefield The Old Man and the Sea Framed Good Neighbors Inazuma Eleven GO (T3) Irina Palm Ithaca Foul play in Las Vegas KMM (Kubala, Moreno and Manchón) (T1) The seagull The inner island The legend of Jabberwock The Looking for Fidel raid Mission: Impossible Killed in a week Target: Bin Laden Eight Catalan surnames Return to Howards End Dawn departure Setup A wild love A woman, a gun and a Chinese noodle shop A perfect vacation Tokyo family summer

Yes, yes, yes, it is true: there has been no more talk this week than the Friends reunion … and there are only Friends on HBO, but …

But this from Friends: The ReunionLet’s face it, it is only for the very coffee growers, among which I do not include myself. I saw the series at times in its day, but zero hook. If you think otherwise, you have guaranteed smiles and tears, if you trust those who have already enjoyed this special.

More exclusive content:

The [censurado] Archie Comics special from Robot Chicken(T1). Archie faces the return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale in this special. Archie’s origin as only the Robot Chicken writers can tell. ”

In therapy (T4). “Extraordinary and emotional series that shows us from a new prism something normal in modern society: a psychotherapy session through five individual stories.”

Pause with Sam Jay (T1). “Every week, writer and comedian Sam Jay throws a party at her home, where she and her guests discuss current issues.”

Mr inbetween (T3). “Combining a new relationship, responsibilities as a parent, friends, and a sick brother while trying to make a living is difficult, especially if you work as a hit man.”

New chapters:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) The Godfather of Harlem (T2) Mare Of Easttown (T1) Superman and Lois (T1)

Enter catalog:

Annabelle come home

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Beauty and the Beast Lorax: In Search of the Lost Trupula OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes (T1) Robot Chicken. Archie Comics Special A Little Chaos Terminator Genisys

Finally, Apple TV + launches a new program on the incidence of dandruff among the world’s elites … Or something like that.

More exclusive content:

What you don’t see of me (T1). «Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry in a series that talks about mental health. Each episode collects testimonies from anonymous and famous people to help us better understand this often stigmatized reality and see the future with optimism. ”

New chapters:

Cycles (T2) The Mosquito Coast (T1) Mythic Quest (T2)