Eden Muñoz asks Gossip No Like to apologize for defamation | Instagram

Through a video that Edén Muñoz, leader of the group, shared a few hours ago 50 caliber made mention of Gossip No Like, to apologize to him and his wife since recently during the program they shared a note where they made false claims.

The Mexican regional music singer made this video public 6 hours ago on his official Instagram account, he did it with all possible respect for the program’s hosts Elisa beristain Y Javier Ceriani.

The couple of drivers shared a micro video 8 hours ago on their official Instagram account a video where they revealed the news that one of the members of the group was unfaithful to his wife.

They mentioned that the information had been shared with them although they did not mention who its source would be, but they affirmed that Eden Muñoz He was unfaithful to his wife.

Chisme No Like is a well-known YouTube program where some notes about celebrities are continuously shared, sometimes they reveal secrets, have live interviews or by video call, the hosts are known for saying what they think about said program.

They in turn shared the note in their most recent video published on their channel just 8 hours ago, it is from minute 29:27 that they begin to give the note about the singer.

Who began to give the news about the young singer originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico despite not mentioning his name at first directly, surely to maintain the expectation of Internet users who saw the program live.

They affirmed that Muñoz was in Los Angeles because he had attended a Univision radio program to visit the announcer named Carla Medrano, they would probably have some project in common.

Ceriani assured that he had arrived very early yesterday without his wife knowing, the evidence they had was a text from the same people who were reporting the alleged case of infidelity.

He arrived early to meet without his wife knowing to meet her lover, which is not the first time that she has come to visit her lover, who is this Carla Medrano who works at Univisión radio … The little girl is waiting for him, he is coming married “, Javier Ceriani mentioned.

The driver mentioned the announcer several times and even went so far as to say that it was from “light helmets” and that both were at fault, not just the woman.

Two hours after having shared said video the interpreter of “To the old“For his part, he shared a video on his official Instagram account where he clarified the whole matter, stating that he was indeed in Los Angeles, but not with his lover, but with his wife and children.

The message was shared specifically with Beristain and Ceriani who are the main hosts of the program, Elisa Pepe Garza’s husband also participates in the program and even made certain comments about the announcer and the singer.

I want to thank you infinitely for the distinction, for the mention you made in your so entertaining, fine and neat program called Gossip No Like, but I want to tell you that unfortunately the information you received is wrong, “said Edén Muñoz.

Stating that he was with his children and his wife enjoying a beautiful vacation according to his words, the singer was apparently recording in a shopping center, surely due to the surprise of having received such news, he decided to take action on the matter immediately, especially because in his post he tagged both drivers.

I think that for such a painful fact I believe that they owe an apology not only to my wife and Carla, for what they are saying why in the end that is defamation and that here in the United States can reach other instances, “added the singer.

He himself added that with a sincere apology, although in reality he would not see them as sincere, that with that he had to make everything okay, the announcer wrote that his lawyers were already seeing the case and thanked him for the publication.

So far the drivers have not commented on it, possibly until tomorrow or maybe later they will share something on their networks.