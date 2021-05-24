Eden Hazard would have asked to leave Real Madrid and would return to Chelsea

Eden Hazard, a Real Madrid player, would have asked to leave the ‘Merengue’ team for next season, after various media reported that the arrival of French Kylian Mbappé is almost imminent at the ‘Blanco’ club.

According to information revealed by Edu Aguirre at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid for next season, since he believes that the arrival of Mbappé to the Merengue team will leave him without options to play and be important in the team.

Also read: Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Lineups for the second leg of the Liga MX

As detailed in the information, Eden Hazard would like to return to Chelsea, a club where he lived his best years of his career and where he won multiple Premier League and was the football leader of the ‘Blues’.

“HAZARD WANTS TO LEAVE REAL MADRID. He thinks that the ARRIVAL of MBAPPÉ leaves him out. HE WANTS to return to CHELSEA.”, Aguirre revealed at the Chiringuito.

Eden Hazard this season with Real Madrid only scored four goals and gave an assist in all competitions, playing less than 30% of the minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content