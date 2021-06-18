Eden Hazard will start against Finland

06/18/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

The Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, announced this Friday that its captain, Eden Hazard, will be in the Red Devils starting lineup on Monday against Finland, with the Belgian team already classified for the round of 16.

The Real Madrid striker, who came to the Belgian camp after two years plagued by injuries, had only played a few minutes in victories against Russia and Denmark.

“We have to try to win every game. Of course, there will be changes against Finland (…). Thomas vermaelen will play. Eden Hazard, Axel witsel and Kevin de Bruyne will also start the game, “he said. Martinez at a press conference.

The news of the ownership of Hazard occurs after De Bruyne, who also arrived injured, played 45 minutes against Denmark and turned the game around with an assist and a goal that led to the victory against Denmark.

Belgium, which after playing in Copenhagen on Thursday returned to the Tubize camp on the outskirts of Brussels, will travel to face Finland in Saint Petersburg on Monday, a match in which a draw is enough to secure first place of the group.