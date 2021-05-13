Eddy Reynoso sends emotional message to BJ Saunders

After the war comes peace, after the combat that the Mexican sustained, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the british, Billy Joe Saunders, which resulted in a strong injury for the Englishman, the coach, Eddy Reynoso, sent him an emotional message of recovery.

“On behalf of the entire team that makes up the Canelo Team, we wish him a speedy recovery and continue his wonderful career of champions. Blessings, Billy Joe Saunders “.

With this, the enmity that occurred the week prior to the fight between Canelo Y Saunders.

For now, the Mexican is taking a few days off, but he is expected to return to the ring soon to begin training for his next fight in September.

