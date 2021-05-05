Eddy Reynoso scoffs at BJ Saunders’ excuses

After yesterday’s show by the measurements of the ring, the Mexican coach, Eddy Reynoso, scoffed at the excuses that put the father and the team of the Briton. Billy Joe Saundershence the fight with, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, it has to be done next Saturday.

During an interview for ESPN, Eddy Reynoso, stated that the excuses made by the team BJ Saunders and his father, they are absurd.

“They are hazing. Those that do, rather, of his team and those who advise him. It is to want to take a team like ours off balance. That is impossible, “he said. Eddy.

Likewise, he stated that they do not focus on that problem and leave it to Eddie hearn to resolve the issue of the ring.

“U.S we’re doing our job, let them do their thing. In this case, Eddie Hearn, who is the producer and who should solve this problem ”, he concluded.

