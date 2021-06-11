Eddy Reynoso reveals plan with Canelo after winning 168-pound titles

It seems that the Mexican coach, Eddy Reynoso, you already have the next step planned for your ward, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, this after managing to sweep the 168-pound division.

In interview, Eddy Reynoso, spoke about the plans that follow for Canelo, this after establishing himself as absolute monarch of 168 pounds.

“So sweeping the 168 poundsI would like to leave at 175, where is it Beterbiev, Bivol and go fight them, “he explained Reynoso.

He also said that they must first explore the risks that moving up to the 175-pound division would bring.

“We have the challenges. At first it was 160, then 168 and then 175 pounds. Let’s see how Canelo’s physique behaves and let’s see what we do at 175 pounds ”, he concluded.

