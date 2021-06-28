Eddy Reynoso reveals Canelo will look to face two 175-pound giants

According to the words of Eddy Reynoso, the plans of Canelo focus on facing two great giants of 175 pounds, with this, seek the unification of the titles in a new division.

Everything seems ready for the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, will look for the fight unification of 175 pounds, either before Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev, with this, seek to be the absolute champion of the heavy media division.

“Right now it is Beterbiev and is Bivol and we go for them. After we win in September, if we are given the fight with (Caleb) Plant and we unify, we are going to look for them two to unify the 175 ″, he confirmed Eddy.

For a few months, both Beterbiev Y Bivol They have expressed their intentions to face Canelo, such a challenge seems very attractive for the Mexican.

For now both Eddy Reynoso like Canelo, they are waiting to confirm the lawsuit before Caleb Plant for the month of September and with it finish unifying the bands of 168 pounds.

Show Player