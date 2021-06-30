Eddy Reynoso points out that Canelo is close to the records set by Julio César Chávez

Now with the courier pass that he made Julio Cesar Chavez the current WBC, WBA and WBO 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Coach, Eddy Reynoso, He stated that his pupil is on his way to equal the records of the Great Mexican Boxing Legend.

In an interview for the YouTube channel, Little Giant Boxing, Eddy Reynoso, it was clear when mentioning that Canelo is close to the records he achieved July Cestor Chavez in his years as an active boxer.

“Canelo he has been advancing, step by step, he won a championship, now he has four. Then, an amount arrives in which it is already close to the records it made Julio Cesar Chavez at the time, “he commented.

Likewise, he thanked the gesture he had Julio Cesar Chavez with Canelo, passing the Mexican boxing post to him.

“It was something very important and that dignifies our boxing. That can only be done by a legend, a humble person who knows that they are pushing down young people who want to be like him and dreamed of being a Julio Cesar Chavez, and it was a very nice gesture for Canelo ”, ended.

Show Player