After a photograph of Eddy Herrera has circulated on social networks in the last few hours with a message promoting Gonzalo Castillo, candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the merenguero came out to deny the information and disassociated himself from any political campaign.
Through a statement published on his Instagram account, « El Galán del merengue » explained that he has never wanted to mix his image, artistic career, or personal life with any political cause « to maintain the essence and coherence of what until now It has been my career ”.
« I deeply regret that in the last hours, a photo of me has been circulated, along with a message in support of a Presidential Candidate for the upcoming elections of July 5, which is far from reality« Reported the artist.
The interpreter, who in the next month celebrates 35 years of artistic career, said that « in all this time I have outlined my artistic life in a very impartial way in everything related to the themes of National and International Policy, although I always give follow-up to the main informative events in this sense, like all citizens «
The voice of « Paste me your vice », « Too much girl », « You are someone else », among others, made it clear that he has friends in different political organizations and you admire even without knowing them, but « so far, my only interest is that as citizens we go to the polls to vote for the party of their choice, exercising our right to vote in a conscious and responsible manner, and that the result is what is most convenient for our country ”.
In the next month of July I will be celebrating 35 years of artistic career and the truth that I am extremely grateful for the immense and permanent support received from all the people who have followed me since then! ???? In all this time I have outlined my artistic life in a very impartial way in everything related to the issues of National and International Policy, although I always follow up on the main news events in this regard, like all citizens. As an artist I have provided my music on multiple occasions for activities of all political parties throughout my career as a professional, but I have never wanted to mix my image, my artistic life or my personal life to any poly cause Ethics, to maintain the essence and coherence of what has been my career so far. I have great friends in the different political organizations of my country, as well as there are people whom I admire and respect, even without knowing them. I deeply regret that in the last few hours, a photo of me has been circulated, along with a message in support of a Presidential Candidate for the upcoming elections on July 5, which is far from reality. So far, my only interest is that as citizens we go to the polls to vote for the party of their choice, exercising our right to vote consciously and responsibly, and that the result is what is most convenient to our country. #eddyherrera God bless you!
