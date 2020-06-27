After a photograph of Eddy Herrera has circulated on social networks in the last few hours with a message promoting Gonzalo Castillo, candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the merenguero came out to deny the information and disassociated himself from any political campaign.

Through a statement published on his Instagram account, « El Galán del merengue » explained that he has never wanted to mix his image, artistic career, or personal life with any political cause « to maintain the essence and coherence of what until now It has been my career ”.

« I deeply regret that in the last hours, a photo of me has been circulated, along with a message in support of a Presidential Candidate for the upcoming elections of July 5, which is far from reality« Reported the artist.

The interpreter, who in the next month celebrates 35 years of artistic career, said that « in all this time I have outlined my artistic life in a very impartial way in everything related to the themes of National and International Policy, although I always give follow-up to the main informative events in this sense, like all citizens «

The voice of « Paste me your vice », « Too much girl », « You are someone else », among others, made it clear that he has friends in different political organizations and you admire even without knowing them, but « so far, my only interest is that as citizens we go to the polls to vote for the party of their choice, exercising our right to vote in a conscious and responsible manner, and that the result is what is most convenient for our country ”.