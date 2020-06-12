Eddy curry He began his NBA career in 2001 after being drafted by the Chicago Bulls and subsequently spent some of his best seasons in the league at the New York Knicks. He was a pivot with a lot of class that averaged more than 13 points per game in 5 seasons and in one went to 19.5. From his career, he wanted to remember his confrontations against what he considers the most decisive player of the time, Shaquille O’Neal.

At the beginning of the century, Shaquille O’Neal was absolutely unstoppable. Although Curry was a very good defender, he admits that he had never faced a physicist and a guy with Shaq’s qualities. This is what his personal confrontation in each game at that time of the Los Angeles Lakers 3-peat in the early 2000s meant to him:

For you disappointing guys who believe that someone could defend Shaq, that someone could have a one-on-one option against him. Say that Shaqu was the first person to blow my ass. We are talking about the 3-Pedes Shaq with the Lakers, and I remember that he made a move, after which I felt like I had been in a car accident. I was off the road, brother. He was the greatest human being he had ever seen. And that was when he moved and did his shit. “