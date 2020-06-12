After publishing her opinion on the trans community, the problems for the creator of ‘Harry Potter’ grow and grow, since she is not only being harshly criticized on social networks, now she could be fired from her own film saga, since it was reported that the actor Eddie Redmayne doesn’t want JK Rowling in ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

To contextualize, last weekend, the British writer published a message on her Twitter account stating that trans women are very different from women, so putting them in the same group would not address “the real problems” that the female gender has.

Moments later, Rowling had the entire Internet on her as if they were dementors, among whom they reproved the way of thinking of the writer was Redmayne himself, who plays Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts’. In an interview for Variety he gave his opinion on the subject:

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been constantly trying to educate myself. This is an ongoing process … Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities They are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities. “

The actor’s anger has not ended in these words, because according to We Got This Covered, Eddie Redmayne doesn’t want JK Rowling in ‘Fantastic Beasts’, because it is not comfortable working near her, so would be organizing a campaign to fire the EnglishHowever, it is difficult for Warner Bros. to accept, for she is the creator, writer and producer of the project. The other option is for the actor to walk away from the production, but he has a contract that could stop him.

Redmayne, I would not be the only dissatisfied to work with her, also actor Daniel Radcliffe, According to the same source, the celebrity is willing to return to being Harry Potter, but on the condition that Rowling is not involved in the production. It only remains to see how this problem is solved, which could cost the writer her reputation.