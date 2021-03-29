Eddie Murphy inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

While The King of Zamunda triumphs around the world through Amazon Prime Video, the actor Eddie murphy continues to receive all international awards more than three decades after the start of his career. The 59-year-old American interpreter received yesterday a tribute at the NAACP Image Awards, where he was added to the Hall of Fame for these awards.

El Rey de Zamunda co-star Arsenio Hall introduced Murphy, who welcomed the recognition. “I’ve been making movies for 40 years … 40 years. This is the perfect thing to commemorate and be inducted into the hall of fame. Thank you very much. I am very touched.”

Throughout these four decades, Murphy has gifted us with performances in films such as The prince of Zamunda, The nutty professor, Dreamgirls, Harlem night, I am dolemite, Dr. Dolittle, Shrek (like an ass), Mulan (as Mushu) … that have made the actor become a true eminence in the world of acting. Without forgetting at any time his dedication to his comic work, which he has developed in places like Saturday night Live.

The NAACP Image Award are the awards given each year by the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to recognize the work of black people in film, television, music, and literature. A gala that already arrives for its 52nd edition and that he also recognized the work of other actors such as Viola Davis (The Mother of Blues), Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons), Issa Rae (Insecure) and delivered a posthumous award to the actor Chadwick boseman.