Eddie Hearn woos Teofimo Lopez for lightweight unification with Haney

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After his good fight last Saturday in which he defeated Jorge Linares in a solvent way and retained his WBC lightweight world title, Devin Haney and his promoter Matchroom Boxing are already thinking about the next move.

Eddie Hearn, the head of the promoter that governs the destinies of San Francisco, has sought a fight that would finally unify the four lightweight belts. It must be remembered that something like this was already sold in the Teófimo López-Vasyl Lomachenko, without really being this way because of the “very high” belt between franchises and diamonds offered by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Now that totally unified champion could be given, since Devin Haney, “real” WBC world champion and Teófimo López, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts, could face each other and continue with the fashion, bless her, that someone owns the world titles of the four major agencies. And so Eddie Hearn has shown his wishes.

The boss of Matchroom has directly gone to the money, something that Teofimo seems to like a lot after his dispute with Top Rank and the fight he will make in a few weeks for the Triller platform. Faced with rumors that Lopez could move up to super lightweight to face the overall champion of the category, Josh Taylor, Hearn has asked him not to do so, as Matchroom / DAZN will pay him much more to measure Haney than he would charge. by Top Rank, which also promotes Taylor; In addition, there is always time to gain weight in the future.

The British’s words also attacked his counterpart in the American promoter, Bob Arum: “It is a boxing problem when the promoter acts with the benefit of the company and not the boxer. I think we can give Teofimo López more money for fighting Haney than they can for facing Taylor. “