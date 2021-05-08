Eddie Hearn thinks Saunders is more dangerous to Canelo than Caleb Plant

The president of Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, assured in an interview with Fighthype that Billy Joe Saunders is a more dangerous rival for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez than Caleb Plant

“Billy is a bit of a rebel”, he said and added: “He has the ability to flip (the fight) at any moment. For me, he is a guy who could rise to the occasion and will have many chances to beat Canelo Álvarez ”.

The intention of the Mexican boxer is to unify the 168-pound division in which he has the WBC and WBA belts, Saunders is the owner of the WBO belt and Plant the IBF champion.

“Saunders has style, brains, finesse and he’s a southpaw,” added the Matchroom president. “I’m not sure Plant is that fast, skilled and smart. Personally, that’s my opinion ”, closed Hearn.

Plant, an American boxer with a 21-0 record, is coming off defeating Caleb Truax by unanimous decision in January 2021, making his fourth successful defense of the IBF 168-pound belt and waiting for tonight’s winner.