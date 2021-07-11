Eddie Hearn questions postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

COVID-19 has forced the fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, scheduled for July 24, to be postponed. The little information provided by the teams has led to rumors.

Promoter Eddie hearn he follows the events with interest, since this postponement removes in time the possibility that the boxer of his promoter, Anthony Joshua, will fight with the also British Tyson Fury.

“Whether it’s related to COVID-19, whether they haven’t sold tickets, whether it was the concern that the PPV was going to fail, whether Fury’s camp wasn’t going very well, I have no idea. I’m sure someone has COVID-19, and it’s not unusual. I think when you look at the release and the available seats, you see the few tickets that were sold for the event, it starts to suck a bit. “Hearn said.

But I am sure there is some truth to that. October is a bit strange. Everything is a bit strange. The fight could be delayed because someone at the camp has COVID-19. An hour later, Fury has COVID-19, and then an hour later, it is canceled. Top Rank said: ‘No, it is not canceled at this time, we will report later.’ Then half an hour later, it’s canceled. ‘ Who knows? It is very difficult, when we had the deals that we had (with the Fury team), to believe something »declared the British promoter.