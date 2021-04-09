Eddie Hearn pressures Ryan Garcia to agree to face WBC lightweight champion

Matchroom Sport Group General Manager Eddie Hearn is the promoter in addition to the career of Devin Haney, the World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight world champion and wants Ryan Garcia to agree to face him.

According to Hearn, since Garcia defeated Campbell by TKO7 on January 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he has not only won the interim WBC lightweight world title but also the right to face the title world champion.

However, Haney’s team assures that El Niño Rey from Golden Boy Promotions has already said no to two proposals to carry out the fight. Because of this, the champion already has a fight scheduled for May 29 against Jorge Linares.

Confident that his fighter will emerge victorious, Hearn returned to the charge on a fight with Garcia and believes it could take place in October or November. “I really feel like we have to push this situation if they both win, to say ‘Come on, guys.’ Devin is still a bit puzzled that Ryan won’t fight him. But we move on. And I’m glad we managed to put up a great fight for Devin, because he needs it. “said in a note with DAZN’s The AK & Barak Show, the CEO of MatchRoom Boxing.

And closed: “It’s frustrating to hear Ryan Garcia, who is a great fighter, talk about other challenges, when there is one right in front of him. The Luke Campbell fight was dangerous for him and I thought he took it because he was going to have a world title shot if he won. But then when he won, he didn’t want to fight Devin Haney. “