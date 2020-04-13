Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn really seems interested in hosting events MMA. In a post of instagram revealed that he is interested in promoting MMA again and feel that Logan Paul can help you with that. Paul he has already been involved in the MMA environment and trained with the UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

In the past past end, Hearn did a live in Instagram with Paul and he said he was very interested in MMA and that Paul could help you. Hearn Know what Logan He is based on the Olympic fight and believes that after promoting boxing with him, he could help him launch “Matchroom MMA”.

“Actually I’d like to venture into MMA myself.”, He said Hearn to Paul and suggested Let’s Launch Matchroom MMA ”.

Paul agreed and said to Hearn: “I need an MMA fight before I die”. They joked about the idea of ​​calling him Matchroom MMA or Matchroom Paul, but anyway, Hearn has been interested in MMA for a while. While you have praised Dana White and UFC In the past for your business, you are aware that the model it doesn’t work the same way in boxing.

Hearn you also know that you will be competing with the UFC if you try to enter the MMA and seems to have no problem with that. DAZN transmit Matchroom Boxing and Bellator MMA, so it seems viable for the promoter if he decides to hold events. He also mentioned that it would compete to be for the leader. “I don’t want to go and be number two”. However, he also recognized that “Being number one in that segment is very, very difficult”.

It only remains to wait and see if it does better than other promoters who had a failed step through the MMA.