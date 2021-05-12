Eddie Hearn: “Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury will be August 7 or 14”

Matchroom Boxing president Eddie Hearn admitted in a note with Sky Sports that there are two tentative dates for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The businessman also confirmed that the first fight between the two will be in Saudi Arabia.

«The dates would be August 7 or 14“Said Hearn, who explained that of course, «The Olympics end on August 7, so in terms of global spectacle, it makes sense to go on August 14«

And in that sense he added: “That is one of the things that must be specified, we hope, in the coming days.”

“We are at a stage where people are frustrated, but the deal is done. Now we are in the finer details of the contract, which arrived last Friday. He came back last night. Now they are taking calls in the office about it, and I think that at some point people will have to give a little faith in this agreement “, Held.

The promoter explained that the obstacles are on Fury’s side. “From our perspective and Joshua’s perspective, we are ready to go. From Fury’s perspective, they have a couple of lawyers checking things out. “