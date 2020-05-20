Probably many people who follow the world of wrestling will agree that the Undertaker documentary The Last Ride is one of the best on the WWE Network. In this documentary we see the trajectory of the dead man from 2017 to this year 2020. 3 years ago, the 33rd anniversary of Wrestlemania was celebrated in Orlando, Florida. The Undertaker was going to face Roman Reigns in the main event of that epic night.

As The Undertaker tells in his documentary, that was going to be the last fight of his career and he wanted to get out of the ring in the best possible way. However, it was nothing that the dead man expected, as we saw the “dead man” very ashamed of his performance in the ring. Since then, he began to distrust himself. Although that was the fight that would end his career, “the phenomenon” did not want to end his legacy of more than 30 years with a fight according to him, very frightening.

Recovery from surgery and return to training

After a tough hip surgery, The Undertaker was starting to feel much better. The pains of the past had eased and that motivated him to try again to have a fight after the disappointment of the previous year. He began training again to regain his characteristic agility and strength in him. To the surprise of many, Puerto Rican Eddie Colón, better known in WWE as Primo Colón, was the one who was training with him to give him the confidence to fight again.

In the documentary we see how Eddie Colón helps The Undertaker by selling some of his moves in the ring. In this way, “the dead man” would be satisfied with the work they were doing. Even the Puerto Rican was surprised with the agility that the WWE legend presented. The Latino was an important piece of recovery for The Undertaker. In the fight against John Cena at Wrestlemania 34 he showed very high skill in the ring, something that surprised everyone.

