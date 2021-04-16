Eddie Alvarez’s return confirmed for ONE on TNT 4

With the drop of Sage Northcutt for persistent COVID-19 symptoms, ONE Championship has found another renowned fighter for what will be the fourth edition of the ONE on TNT.

Chatri Sityodtong, president of the organization, confirmed this morning to SCMP MMA that Eddie alvarez will compete in the ONE on TNT 4 before the winner of the fight between Marat Gafurov Y Ok Rae-Yoon, which will take place this Wednesday, April 24.

Alvarez, former 155-pound champion of the UFC Y Bellator, suffered his second loss with ONE when he was disqualified in the first round for illegally hitting the never to Iuri Lapicus in the co-star of ONE on TNT 1.

Gafurov, a 36-year veteran, has been competing for ONE since 2014, posting a 9 – 3 record with the promotion.

Yoon (11 – 3), meanwhile, will make his debut with the company.

