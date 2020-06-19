Former UFC lightweight champion and current ONE Championship fighter Eddie Alvarez has been talking about paying the fighters.

There has been a lot of talk recently about how MMA fighters are treated. Especially with the subject of low wages, combat sports athletes begin to pronounce more and more. Álvarez is watching the stories accumulate and wants the problems to come to light sooner.

Álvarez turned to his Twitter account to comment on the issue of the payment of fighters in MMA.

No1 listened to me when I left and explain that fighters need Better pay. Now the largest names in the sport are speaking out, I love this sport and the promotions that provides our stages. But understand that it is Just a Stage! without the men n women willing to fight on it – Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 18, 2020

“No1 listened to me when I left and explained that fighters need better pay. Now the biggest names in the sport are speaking, I love this sport and the promotions that our stages offer. But understand that it is only a stage! without the men and women willing to fight ”

Fighters have the ability to fill an arena and home audience. We also have the ability to leave a stage empty with nothing… I wish more fighters understood how valuable they are, and glad that some are recognizing their worth. – Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 18, 2020

“The fighters they have the ability to fill an arena and local audience. We also have the ability to leave an empty stage with nothing … I wish more fighters understood how valuable they aren, and I am glad that some recognize their worth ”

When it comes to the big stars of the sport, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal have been unhappy. Jones has threatened to vacate his light heavyweight title unless a satisfactory offer is made to you.

Masvidal was not happy when they offered him half than he earned fighting Nate Diaz for a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman. Masvidal rejected the UFC deal.