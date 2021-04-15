Eddie Álvarez reveals there are “serious talks” for a boxing match with Oscar de la Hoya

The really interesting thing about Eddie’s next fight, is that it may not be in an MMA cage, but rather that there are chances of it happening in the boxing ring and against the renowned 48-year-old retired boxer Oscar de la hoya. Álvarez recently delivered some statements to ESPN, where he revealed that there are serious negotiations for the possible meeting with De La Hoya (via BJPenn.com):

“We have recently heard from the boys of Óscar de la Hoya. I am obsessed with the ONE Championship belt. I am a laser, a laser focused on making history and getting my world title, but I have a feeling there will be a hiatus. The champion (Christian Lee) it will be on hiatus for a while. I think it will be a father ”.

“If that happens, Oscar de la Hoya and the guys have been in touch and, heck, I would love to compete with him. It would be a tremendous fight. I have everyone backing me up here in Philly. All Philadelphia boxing backing me up to compete with that guy. It would be a dream come true, in fact I think I would do quite well in front of him. So I’d freak out if the guys come to an agreement. “

“There are serious conversations. They are serious, as if they wanted to close the deal this week.