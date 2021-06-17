Eddie Álvarez on Dustin Poirier: “He deserves all the success, money and accolades”

Eddie Álvarez was “surprised” that Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, but says that “The Diamond” deserves all its success.

Poirier and McGregor met earlier this year on Fight Island in the rematch between the two longtime rivals. After their first meeting in September 2014 ended with McGregor knocking out Poirier in the first round, many fans thought the Irishman would get back to doing the job in the rematch. However, Poirier gave the bell by being able to knock out McGregor in the second round based on blows. Now the two will meet at UFC 264 this summer in Las Vegas, in what is one of the biggest trilogies the UFC has ever put together.

Speaking to James Lynch, Alvarez – who has already fought McGregor and Poirier in the UFC – admitted that he was surprised that Poirier knocked out McGregor at UFC 257. However, “The Underground King” said that I was happy to see Poirier win the fight.

“I was surprised. I thought if the fight kept going, Conor would have the upper handÁlvarez said. “But if you look at my interviews again, I said it clearly, if there is any way that Dustin can do this he absolutely has to put sprints on McGregor, and that’s how it ended up killing him ”

I feel like he put that sprint on him. Dustin does these sprints so well. He put that sprint on Conor, forced him to panic, make mistakes, get his heart rate up, and he was able to make it to the finish. It was phenomenal. I was happy for him. If anyone in that division deserves that kind of success, or money, or accolades, it’s Dustin.. He has invested his time, he has fought against the best and is beginning to see the fruits of his work ”.

